Jewelry-Making with Cheri Lesauskis

By Melissa Macker, The 567 Center for Renewal, Inc.

Cheri Lesauskis will teach a beginner’s jewelry-making workshop at The 567 Center for Renewal (a Knight Arts grantee) on Thursday, April 18. Lesauskis is a highly skilled jewelry artist whose work has been featured in galleries and boutiques alike. Most recently, her jewelry is on display at the Gallery at Macon Arts Alliance.

Lesauskis’ business name, Elemental Alchemy, is a good description of her approach to her craft. She draws inspiration from her materials, whether fine gemstones and beads, or objects she discovers like sea glass or rocks. From these “elements” she creates something more beautiful than each is alone. Oftentimes, what she creates is unusual and unexpected, such as her bullet-rim earrings.

Artist Cheri Lesauskis creates jewelry from unusual objects such as these bullet-rim earrings

Lesauskis is interested not only in how the elements of jewelry interact with each other, but also in how they interact with the wearer. “I am fascinated by the persona, and how this art form mediates the space where people present themselves to the world,” Lesauskis says.

Over the years, Lesauskis has developed her craft by taking classes and studying tutorials from some of the most sought-after teachers in her field. This accumulated knowledge has enabled her to create her distinctive style, while taking into account the structural integrity needed in pieces to be worn on the human body.

In addition to creating jewelry, Lesauskis has taught many jewelry-making classes, both to children and to adults. At the workshop on April 18, she will teach adults how to create a stone pendant with a wire-wrapped bezel (or frame), a technique she uses in many of her pieces. At the end of class, students will be prepared to use this technique to design and create their own jewelry at home.

“Cheri Lesauskis will teach students how to make this pendant at The 567 on April 18.