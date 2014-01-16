Joe Boruchow’s remnants at Chapterhouse

Lending new meaning to reuse and recycling, unmistakable Philadelphia public artist and cut paper master Joe Boruchow takes to the South Philadelphia Chapterhouse Cafe & Gallery for a special exhibit “14 Collages by Joe Boruchow” or “Constructed from Remnants.” Typically slicing paper very much consciously to construct black and white scenes of often very specific and socially charged images, Boruchow’s show at Chapterhouse is indeed a departure.

Joe Boruchow, “Descending Spider.” Image courtesy the artist’s site

Having collected the scraps of his primary endeavors since 2003 when he began working in this way, he was left with a surplus of strange shapes and potentials. By delving into this amassed collection of leftovers, Boruchow was forced to creatively shift from a primarily subtractive process to a strongly additive one, digging into this menagerie of fragments for interesting and viable new starting points.

Joe Boruchow, “The Illusion of Possession.” Image courtesy the artist’s site

Some of the works do appear to be more intentional than others, some of which legitimately seem to be afterthoughts or retooling of former pieces. “Descending Spider,” for instance, depicts a dangling arachnid form that lies somewhere between a tarantula and a leafy tropical plant. The strand from which it is suspended changes from white-on-black negative to black-on-white positive space as it passes beyond the line of the implied ceiling, making its arrival all the more surprising. Containing detailed flourishes on its ‘legs,’ this creature seems delicately planned despite the fact that it is actually made of leftovers. The intentionality also goes for the handily constructed “The Illusion of Possession,” in which fingers and fists mingle and struggle for control or ownership.

Joe Boruchow, “Dervish.” Image courtesy the artist’s site

Elsewhere, some of these collages look very much like the mash-ups they really are with happenstance and improvisation dominating their compositions. The twisting curves of “Dervish,” for instance, present a piece that looks closer to beautiful providence than predetermined setup. Others like “Intersecting Species” and “Harlequin” maintain this feeling of a happy accident in their non-objective, sometimes geometric assemblages of odds and ends.

Joe Boruchow, “Conversation.” Image courtesy the artist’s site

One of the more engaging works – and rightfully one of the fliers for the exhibit – is “Conversation.” Here, two half-formed heads overlap one another, their gigantic ears wide open and ready to listen. Beneath the crisscrossing arches are a pair of smaller, complete faces that seem to whisper and chat into the equally sized ears. Like a truly engaging dialogue, the give and take in this artwork is about presence and receptiveness… not unlike the way we may best approach an art show.

By taking a new approach on his longstanding process, Joe Boruchow ties up any loose ends in his artistry for a neat little package of humble, yet diligently crafted paper works that turn would-be trash into treasure. The show will be on view at Chapterhouse Cafe & Gallery through April 9.