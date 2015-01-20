Join us, South Florida, to learn about the Knight Arts Challenge

Arts / Article
January 20, 2015 by

“Bare Bones,” Miami Theater Center. Photo by Justin Namon.

The Knight Arts Challenge in South Florida opens in less than a week. And if you’re interested in applying for funding, we hope you will join us for one of our upcoming events where you can learn more about the challenge and get your questions answered. RELATED LINKKnight Arts Challenge launches Jan. 26” – press release, 01/20/2015 For the first time, we’re throwing a Challenge Kickoff Party at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 27, at Gramps in Wynwood, co-sponsored by the culture calendar INFRACULTURE. Come by for happy hour and meet up with fellow artists, past winners and the people at Knight behind the challenge.

We are also hosting a series of Community Q&A meetings, where Arts Program Officer Tatiana Hernandez will give tips and insights on how to craft a compelling application. At Knight, we want to help make art general in South Florida – so we are hosting these sessions in neighborhoods from Key West to Fort Lauderdale to touch as many communities as possible. (The schedule is below.)

Hope to see you there – and don’t forget to get those ideas ready for the challenge running Jan. 26 – Feb. 23, 2015, here on KnightArts.org.

Marika Lynch is a communications consultant for Knight Foundation Community Q&A schedule

Thanks to our Community Q&A co-hosts: ArtSouth, City of South Miami, African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, Key West Art and Historical Society, the Westin Key West Resort & Marina, Florida Keys Council of the Arts, Cannonball,FatVillage and Broward Cultural Division.

Recent Content