Join us, South Florida, to learn about the Knight Arts Challenge

The Knight Arts Challenge in South Florida opens in less than a week. And if you're interested in applying for funding, we hope you will join us for one of our upcoming events where you can learn more about the challenge and get your questions answered. For the first time, we're throwing a Challenge Kickoff Party at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 27, at Gramps in Wynwood, co-sponsored by the culture calendar INFRACULTURE. Come by for happy hour and meet up with fellow artists, past winners and the people at Knight behind the challenge.