Join us, South Florida, to learn about the Knight Arts Challenge
The Knight Arts Challenge in South Florida opens in less than a week. And if you’re interested in applying for funding, we hope you will join us for one of our upcoming events where you can learn more about the challenge and get your questions answered. RELATED LINK“Knight Arts Challenge launches Jan. 26” – press release, 01/20/2015 For the first time, we’re throwing a Challenge Kickoff Party at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 27, at Gramps in Wynwood, co-sponsored by the culture calendar INFRACULTURE. Come by for happy hour and meet up with fellow artists, past winners and the people at Knight behind the challenge.
We are also hosting a series of Community Q&A meetings, where Arts Program Officer Tatiana Hernandez will give tips and insights on how to craft a compelling application. At Knight, we want to help make art general in South Florida – so we are hosting these sessions in neighborhoods from Key West to Fort Lauderdale to touch as many communities as possible. (The schedule is below.)
Hope to see you there – and don’t forget to get those ideas ready for the challenge running Jan. 26 – Feb. 23, 2015, here on KnightArts.org.
Marika Lynch is a communications consultant for Knight Foundation Community Q&A schedule
- 7 p.m., Feb 2: ArtSouth at the South Miami Community Center, 5800 SW 66th St., South Miami
- 7 p.m., Feb. 3: The Projects at FATVillage, 523 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale
- 7 p.m., Feb. 4: Cannonball, 1035 N. Miami Ave., No. 300, Downtown Miami
- 7 p.m., Feb. 5: African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami
- 11 a.m., Feb. 6: Custom House Museum, 281 Front St., Key West, park at the Westin
Thanks to our Community Q&A co-hosts: ArtSouth, City of South Miami, African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, Key West Art and Historical Society, the Westin Key West Resort & Marina, Florida Keys Council of the Arts, Cannonball,FatVillage and Broward Cultural Division.
Recent Content
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article