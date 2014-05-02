Jose Marti’s last ride and so much more from @omiamifestival
O, Miami, the monthlong poetry festival, is alas, o,ver. Thankfully, though, you can relive it anytime you like through images, video and the words written to capture the Knight Foundation- sponsored event that aims to bring a poem to every Miamian in April.
The festival’s bookends are indicative of the electic event: O, Miami officially kicked off with a poetry Wallcast featuring National Book Award Winner Nikky Finney and ended with a Dirty Limerick competition on the stage at a bar called Gramps.
Jose Marti takes his last ride, down Calle Ocho. Credit: O, Miami/Gesi Schilling
Along the way, Cuban poet Jose Marti took his final ride down Calle Ocho, handing out white roses and drinking a cafecito, modern-day Cuban poets read on their first visit to Miami, American poet Jimmy Santiago Baca spoke in a rare appearance, and hundreds of people wrote their own works for the #ThisisWhere poetry contest, whose only requirement was inserting that phrase somewhere in the poem. (Check out the finalists here.) I could go on, but it’s much more fun if you browse yourself. Take a look at O, Miami’s blog, or check out their Facebook and Twitter feeds. Enjoy! – Marika Lynch
Recent Content
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article