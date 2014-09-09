Jude Broughan plots her ground

Jude Broughan’s “Cam II.”

You would not be off base if you got the feeling that the works of New Zealand-born Jude Broughan, now showing at Dimensions Variable, had a kinship with another exhibition up right now, that of Adler Guerrier’s solo outing at PAMM.

In fact, Broughan’s exhibit is called “Plot,” and Guerrier’s exhibit is titled “Formulating a Plot.” They have different origins, and the two do not work together or plan together (she is based in New York), but it’s remarkable the similarities in the work, and really, the outlook, of the art up on the walls several blocks from each other in downtown Miami.

“Later” from Broughan.

They both deal with snapshots in a sense, one small view of a location or scene that could be universal but relates very much to a particular place. Broughan has mixed her small, simple inkjet prints – of foliage, a street, a building – within larger scenarios, which are created with colored vinyl patches or leather, swaths which may be ripped or otherwise made to look imperfect in shape. “Later” is a good example. One side is lined with old film transparencies of fancy garnished drinks, sewn together to form a vertical partial frame. In the middle of the piece is a photograph the artist took in her native New Zealand of a camellia bush, and all the images are set off by tan-colored vinyl that has a chunk taken out of it at the bottom.

Another piece weaves almost sepia-toned photos of plants, giving them a faded look, together with a large, bright pink vinyl patch, titled “Cam II.” The combinations can be surprising, making the view slightly skewed. The ten art works that make up the show are layered, textured pieces that are also brief narratives. It’s a nice and promising start to the season at DV.