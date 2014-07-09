July’s Second Sunday free concert series in Washington Park stars The Grapevine

The Grapevine band members.

It’s the middle of the summer, and outdoor concerts are the hip happenings. The Second Sunday concert series at Washington Park was born in 2009. It was kicked off as an informal gathering by a group of fun folks. Gradually, the College Hill Corridor, a Knight Arts grantee, began to spread its arms around a designated boundary designed to connect Mercer University to Downtown.

The concert series started to attract people from different sides of town and backgrounds. Of course, booking different types of artists from an array of genres has helped to create such an audience. Thus far, performers such as Jubee and the Morning After, Jason Isbell, Shawn Mullins, the Rocketboys, Carrie Rodriguez, Yacht Rock Schooner, Floco Torres and many others have played at this event. Washington Park sits in between Washington Avenue and Magnolia Street.

The Grapevine’s logo.

The Grapevine is a group of distinguished and skilled musicians that will take you back down memory lane with funk, R&B, rock and soul. Macon is their home base, although they are booked in different regions all over. Many individuals and organizations book them, when they are looking for a professional and qualified act that knows how to please the crowd. They will be the featured act at the Second Sunday concert series, on July 13 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The Grapevine Live at the Second Sunday Washington Park concert series.