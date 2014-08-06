World music at Reading Terminal Market

By Ann Mintz, Reading Terminal Market

Reading Terminal Market is a Philadelphia institution with an international flavor. Market merchants offer food from all over the world—Mexican, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and many more. In June, world music complemented the many ethnic cuisines available every day.

Traditionally, performances at the Reading Terminal Market take place between noon and two. During this peak time, the Market is thronged with people seeking lunch from one of the dozens of merchants who offer prepared food. One of our goals for the expanded program is to test other times of the day to determine if a more focused experience can be provided for both artists and audiences. In June, performances started at 3 p.m. and continued until the Market closes at 5:00.

July 13, the Hot Club of Philadelphia celebrated Bastille Day with French gypsy jazz and the songs of Edith Piaf. The band featured the Django-Reinhardt-influenced acoustic guitar of Barry Wahrhaftig and vocalist Phyllis Chapell. The lunchtime crowd has thinned out by 3:00 p.m. and the tables adjacent to the musicians were filled with Hot Club fans and Market shoppers who sat down for an entire set. It’s easy to tell when people are actively participating in a performance—they listen intently, applaud solos and sing along on choruses. Even when the chorus is sung in French.

On June 27, Magdaliz Roura brought her Latin Ensemble Crisol to the Market. “Crisol” is Spanish for melting pot; this acoustic ensemble has been performing in the Philadelphia and surrounding areas since 1997, playing folk and traditional music genres from throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

Eight professional and avocational Latin dancers danced to Crisol’s percussion-driven music. They were joined by Market patrons—couples danced together, and other Market shoppers were partnered by the experts. One woman visiting Philadelphia from North Dakota danced with instructor-choreographer Marck “Flaco” Best of Flaco’s Dance Factory. “Nothing like this happens in North Dakota,” she said when the dance had ended. “This is going to be one of my favorite memories of Philadelphia.”

In August, Music @ the Market will feature Americana, starting with a quintessential American dance form featuring Tap Team Two. Music @ the Market is an ongoing program; more information at ywww.readingterminalmarket.org A young fan with Hot Club singer Phyllis Chapell

Magdaliz Roura and the Latin Ensemble Crisol performs at Reading Terminal Market