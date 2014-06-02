June’s First Friday will offer visual art, DJs and an American rapper

It’s the first of the month, and that means there’s something planned for all types of people who may want to join the festive fun. Some events may be laid-back, while others may be hyped and ready to turn it up. Well, if you’re like me, you just may attend all four of these events. On the other hand, you may be a little more settled and just attend one or two of these First Friday soirees.

A painting from the Connely collection.

The Macon Arts Alliance, a Knight Arts grantee, has a consistent reputation of kicking off the first Friday of each month with visual artists’ exhibits from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in its gallery, located on 486 First Street in downtown Macon. This month, the alliance is featuring paintings by Bob, Carole and Laura Connely called the First Friday Opening Reception for Art by the Connelys. Although Laura is a guitarist, she picked up her mother’s passion and talent for visual arts after she passed away. Currently, she runs an arts studio along with her father, Bob. The exhibit and opening reception are sponsored by Vein Specialists of the South and Spa Medical.

Water Work paintings on exhibit at the 567 Center for Renewal.

Next, you can stroll on down the street to the 567 Center for Renewal, a Knight Arts grantee, to view watercolor paintings by local artists from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the First Friday Art Opening: Water Works. During this art opening, the local painters will be announced, and you will be able to meet them and chat about what inspired their watercolor pieces. All of this fun takes place at 533 Cherry Street in the heart of downtown Macon.

Summer Kickoff Fest.

Now, it’s time to turn up a notch, and fortunately, you can still leave your car parked. Just around the corner from the 567 Center for Renewal, there will be a lineup of five new age DJs spinning vinyl only at Fresh Produce Records, a Knight Arts grantee, at 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. DJ Dark Shadow, T-Mouse, Malicious, S3ktor and DJ Choice Cut will all be given a time to shine, playing records right off the shelves and out of their own collections. This groove has been labeled the Summer Kickoff Fest.

Rocko, an American rapper.