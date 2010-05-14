KAC Winner in the News: Miami Lighthouse

2009 KAC Winner the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind heads west next week (May 19) as one of its alum is featured at Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Music producer & former Lighthouse client Henry Stone is participating in the museums’ monthly program, “From Songwriters to Soundmen: The People Behind the Hits.” Stone, who received vision rehabilitation treatment at Miami Lighthouse several years ago, settled in Miami in 1948 and launched over a dozen Miami-based record labels. He’s credited with creating the disco-era “Miami Sound” and earned 23 gold & platinum records in the 1970s. Victoria A. Jacko, CEO of Miami Lighthouse, spoke of Stone’s influence: “Henry Stone’s expertise as a producer and executive is a continuing inspiration to the students of our ground-breaking music program here at Miami Lighthouse…His mentorship and involvement have awakened our students to the possibilities of careers in music performance and production.”