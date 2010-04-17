KAC Winner Update: Lighthouse for the Blind

José Feliciano, who has received a total of eight Grammy Awards, delighted blind and sighted students in our Music Inclusion Program when he visited them at the Miami Lighthouse Henry and Inez Stone Music and Sound Studio on March 29th. The music students played “Oye Como Va” for José as he walked in, after which he praised the students for their talent and the high level of training they receive at the Miami Lighthouse! José even picked up one of the studio guitars to play. The students gathered around José, clapping after each song. Mr. Feliciano also promised to donate one of his guitars to the Stone Music Studio – a promise he fulfilled within one week! The students and instructors at Miami Lighthouse are all very thankful to José Feliciano for his generosity!