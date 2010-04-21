KAC Winner Update: Naomi Fisher

As part of her ongoing series “Naomi Fisher: Performance Works,” 2008 KAC Winner Naomi Fisher has created a blog to document the process of her performance project. A new blog documenting her current “MYAKKA” project is now live – and being updated regularly from the forests of Myakka River State Park. The entire project is being filmed and a free live performance open to the public will be staged & documented. Visit naomifisher.org to track the project and get event details.