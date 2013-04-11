Keith Warren Greiman and Martha Rich at Space 1026

Space 1026 is brimming with colorful characters and snippets of contemporary lifestyles in the show “Nothing Is Rather Do” by artists Keith Warren Greiman and Martha Rich. The two artists share a similar palette but diverge slightly in their themes, with Rich focusing somewhat more on language, while Greiman’s emphasis is entirely on wordless scenes. Regardless, the work of this pair of artists makes for a cohesive and energetic exhibit.

Keith Warren Greiman, “Clothes Pile.”

With busy schedules, chaotic social lives and digital distractions, our domestic settings sometimes suffer as a result. Greiman examines this untidiness in his self-explanatory “Clothes Pile.” As one could imagine, a hardwood floor, dresser and rocking chair lie circles by and covered in stray articles of clothing, perhaps tossed aside in a rush to a date or a tired return from work. Greiman’s outlines are thick and illustrative, sketch-like but not sloppy. This loose style reflects the disarray of dirty laundry, but also the calm chaos of his other images such as “Man Overboard.” Here an empty canoe drifts down a swirling river, oars and twigs floating nearby. A couple of discarded bottles and beer cans hint at the drunken fate of the boat’s missing occupant, although the surrounding forest remains serene and notably unaffected.

Keith Warren Greiman, “Man Overboard.”

Greiman dabbles in urban scenes too, as well as frames full of people, but his sculptural inclusions are the only real three-dimensional pieces in the show. His people are strangely colored – often with blue or green skin tones – and always rigid. There is no attempt on the part of the artist to render the human form realistically, and his figures look more like cardboard cutouts than actual individuals. Their emotions are vague and not easily discernible, emphasizing the convoluted settings which he paints elsewhere. Even one figure with his hands raised in apparent joy looks more confused and excited. These blank looks are the signature sensibility of Greiman’s human beings.

Keith Warren Greiman, “Figures 1-5.”

Martha Rich also populates the space with people, but in considerably different ways. Her “Queen Series” consists of twenty versions of the same royal headshot. Some of these portraits are partly spray-painted or covered by dots, glitter or floral starbursts. One is even cotton candy pink and floating in a sea of white, bumpy egg-like forms. Rich’s queen has a lot to say too, but generally not things a real monarch would utter: “I have mood swings” or “miracle taco” among many others.

Martha Rich, “Queen Series.”

Across the way on the opposing wall, Rich includes a smattering these speech bubbles constructed from drop-shaped panels. They are solid colored and consist of handwritten phrases that are sometimes commonly used sayings and sometimes obtuse as if cherry-picked from overheard conversations or chats with friend. Among Rich’s quotations are “It’s legit,” “You are a good hooligan,” “Hey,” and “I was talking to my life coach the other day.”

An assortment of speech bubble panels by Martha Rich.

These slices of life in text are neighbored by a large patterned painting with a white human figure. This ghostly character stands amidst swirling patterns and collage-faced blobs. “I’ll change my life next week,” it says, seemingly to itself. This of course prompts the viewer to confront their own fears and goals, eliciting some degree of self-reflection or motivation.

Martha Rich, “Next Week I’ll Change My Life.”

In “Nothing Is Rather Do,” Space 1026 provides a personal and playful show that provides cultural insights as much as it revels in the absurdity of it all. The show will be up throughout April.