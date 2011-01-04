Kellie Scott Makes Art Accessible

With the recession clouds seemingly beginning to break up, and with the start of a new year, Red Sky Gallery owner Kellie Scott is offering something new and different. Starting Jan. 14, Red Sky will offer a concurrent exhibition at both locations: the 6,000-squre-foot flagship gallery at 1244 East Blvd. and the 1,800-square-foot space at the EpiCentre in uptown Charlotte.

The exhibition, which will last through Feb. 28, features glass works by Devin Burgess, who teaches at the Penland School of Crafts, and oil paintings by self-taught native Charlottean Paul Hastings. An opening reception will be held at the East Boulevard gallery on Jan. 14, 6-8:30 pm

Traffic—and sales—is picking up, especially at the two-year-old EpiCentre location.

“More people live uptown, plus we’re seeing a lot more business travelers and convention goers,” says Scott, who opened Red Sky more than seven years ago. “Our best sales come from out-of-towners who do things they don’t ordinarily do at home and try new and different things—like buying art. And they often will take a cab to visit the main gallery.”

The out-of-towners help give her artists true national exposure, Scott notes. Red Sky represents about 400 artists, although she primarily focuses on about 100 of them. They work in an array of media, including painting, sculpture, glass, ceramics, jewelry and furniture. By including fine art along with functional items and craft pieces, Scott is able to attract a wide variety of visitors to her galleries. “My customers see and buy art at every price point.”

The goals of the former banker are to make art accessible and to help artists make a living while also supporting herself. To help achieve that, she uses Facebook and Twitter. “This year I intend to tout the artists as opposed to the gallery,” Scott explains. “For the younger generation, the personality and uniqueness of the artist is more important than the pedigree.”