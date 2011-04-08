Kevin Arrow’s slide show, a love story

There’s a reason that honeymoons are synonymous with travel — love is supposed to bloom and take hold best away from everyday realties and life. And a honeymoon doesn’t need to be a one-time affair. The concept of enduring romance and of exotic travel captured artist Kevin Arrow’s heart as he viewed old slides of a couple who traversed the world for years, always with an eye for one another. His “slide show” makes up Amor Infinitus, a solo show in the project room at the de la Cruz Collection opening up on April 9. Arrow has come up with some fine shows for well over a decade here in Miami, most of them incorporating objects, images and music from the past that he has collected. His eclectic blend mixes old projectors, iconic images from the ’50s and ’60s, thrift-stores items, Eastern religious symbols, and myriad other odds and ends.

For Amor, Arrow picked out a selection of 35mm slides (that old-fashion way of reviewing our experiences) and has set them to a soundtrack of an earlier generation’s music. Actually, the artist himself explains the show best:

“The selected images speak to my love of travel and question what it is to be someplace else, of memories, evidence, eternal love, sentimentality and impermanence.