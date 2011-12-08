Kids + art = happy holidays

What makes this time of year a little extra special? Giving to others is great, but celebrating with a child can be a real treat. We are fortunate to have so much going on in Charlotte; lots of ways to celebrate the season through the arts and this goes for the younger audience, too.

To get you into the holiday spirit, here are just a few of the many events coming up in fun places for children (and families) to experience the transformative power of the arts.

ImaginOn, The Joe & Joan Martin Center — and main Children’s Library Uptown — always has cool things to do on a Saturday. Many of these events are free, like the “Family Storytime” for young ones and their caregivers, as well as the “ImaginOn House of Poetry” for teens. (ImaginOn is located at 300 E. Seventh St., Charlotte.)

The Children’s Theatre of Charlotte, also located in ImaginOn, has lots to offer, too. On Saturday, Dec. 10, catch its performance of “The Velveteen Rabbit” or, the following weekend, check out the super fun “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells.” (All performances are sold out this weekend.)

Another fun and affordable performance on Saturday, Dec. 10 is “iCelebra! Bilingual Holiday Concert” with Criss Cross Mangosauce. Together, with a group of talented musicians, it will bring to life its most popular holiday songs, called “villancicos” (traditional Latin American christmas carols) along with stories taking you on a virtual trip around Latin America, the U.S. and the world.

Its unique interactive performances make kids and adults move and sing in both English and Spanish. This performance is from 3 to 4 p.m. at Providence Day School at 5800 Sardis Road, Charlotte.

If making art is your child’s passion, consider Santa’s Secret Shop at FABO, located at 2820 Selwyn Ave., Suite 180 in Charlotte. FABO — which stands for “Fabulous Art Buying Opportunity” — is giving kids the chance to work with artist Carlleena Person. For a fee, they get to paint their own framed work of art under Person’s guidance. When done, this original work of art will be placed in a decorated bag ready to give. This time with an artist who loves working with kids is one-day only, Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon until 5 p.m.

Of course, the holidays aren’t complete without seeing the “Nutcracker.” Mark your calendars for North Carolina Dance Theatre’s (a Knight Arts grantee) spectacular performance with live music from the Charlotte Symphony (also a Knight Arts grantee) and more than 100 performers. Experience the Nutcracker Prince’s triumph over the evil Mouse King as the Sugar Plum Fairy entertains Clara, her Nutcracker Prince, and the audience with dazzling dancing sweets.

You have two weekends to see why the Nutcracker is the most popular ballet in history. Performances will be held at the Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. in Uptown Charlotte.