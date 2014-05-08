Kimmel Center premiers 8 Stops

By Anne Ewers, Kimmel Center President and CEO

We were thrilled that the Kimmel Center’s inaugural theater residency premiered the work of OBIE winning playwright Deb Margolin on April 25. 8 Stops marked the culmination of an impactful theatre residency in SEI Innovation Studio that would not have been possible without the generous support of The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Deb Margolin is an act of pure raw talent and endurance, sailing through this 70 minute one-woman script. “A gentle, powerful meditation on mortality” (Inquirer), Margolin’s swift lyricism and wit on stage are impressive. I was touched by her vulnerability, as she must “tell the story you can’t die without having told.” “Is ambition an immune response to mortality,” she ponders, questioning the balance of motherhood and career.

8 Stops has audiences witness motherhood, in all its forms, as the ultimate badge of courage- whether that means convincing a motherless boy on a subway that the world is kind and benevolent, or assuring her own son, obsessed with death, that all is well in the world with the pure act of naming his stuffed animals. “What she achieves defies the ordinary and transcends the mundane” (Inquirer). Deb Margolin reveals her heroism every stop along the way.

Friday, May 9, we move on to artist Bobby Zankel, performing in collaboration with hip hop choreographer Raphael Xavier and percussionist Francois Zayas, one of the Works in Progress performances related to our jazz residency. Again, this residency is proving to be invaluable for both artists and audiences alike. Come join us as we continue to bring to light these amazing talents as they collaborate, inspire and engage each other in the creation of new work.

Bobby Zankel, Jazz Residency ArtistMay 9, Work in Progress

Josh Lawrence, Jazz Residency ArtistApr 29, Work in Progress

Pablo BatistaJazz Residency Artist May 15, Work in Progress