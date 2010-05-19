Knight and “The Future of Investigative Reporting”

Knight Chair Brant Houston posted'”The Future of Investigative Journalism” on his web site, a comprehensive look at this important form of reporting.

In it,’he explains the rise of investigative nonprofits and the Knight Foundation’s leadership role.

Last summer, we announced our Investigative Reporting Initiative, a $15 million effort to create and grow these nonprofit projects.

As the economics of the digital age have caused cutbacks in investigative reporting in traditional media, these groups are taking on an important role.

Here’s a sidebar listing Knight grantees.