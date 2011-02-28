Knight Arts Challenge Miami countdown: Get inspired with winning ideas
Arts / Article
In the last four years, Knight Foundation has funded 78 ideas, granting $17.5 million, to bring South Florida together through the arts. Here are just a few winning ideas from previous years. Applications close March 2 – submit your best idea now!
- The Rhythm Foundation received support to showcase Haitian music and launch the upcoming monthly Big Night in Little Haiti.
- Chris Chrebet won funds to expand Leggo My Demo, a monthly demo competition for electronic music.
- Naomi Fisher was awarded a grant to showcase emerging artists in her independent gallery.
- Free Gospel Sundays inspired audiences with the area’s best gospel music at the Arsht Center.
- Lauren “Lolo” Reskin of Sweat Records won money to expand community programming for the indie music scene.
So, what’s your idea? Submit your best idea here by midnight on March 2. Need some inspiration? Check out this video from artist Jillian Mayer.
(Photos: Top – Winners Lucas Leyva from Borscht Film Festival and Lauren “Lolo” Reskin from Sweat Records; Bottom – Free Gospel Sundays)
