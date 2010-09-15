Knight Arts Challenge Miami Winners Named as Up-And-Comers

Lauren “Lolo” Reskin

The Miami Herald dedicated its Sunday arts section to profiling ’20 under 40,’ a group of up-and-coming South Florida artists who have helped transform the local arts scene.

Three are winners of the Knight Arts Challenge Miami. They are:

Visual artist and Naomi Fisher, a Miami native who is currently working on a performance art piece filmed at Myakka River State Park, near Sarasota. Her gallery, Bas Fisher Invitational, also a challenge winner, is looking to feature artists who have grown up in Miami, she says.

Lauren ‘Lolo’ Reskin, who owns indie music store Sweat Records, which provides community programming and is a haven for music lovers.

Said Herald Executive Editor Anders Gyllenhaal: ‘Behind much of the energy and creativity in South Florida arts is a new generation of players, many of whom have passed up national opportunities to stay here and work in the region’s unique arts landscape.