Knight Arts Challenge Philadelphia: Last chance to get your questions answered

Last week, Tatiana and Philadelphia Program Director, Donna Frisby-Greenwood met with nearly 80 members of the community for a town hall meeting at the Live Arts studio. The room was buzzing with ideas and conversations about community engagement from a varied group, including individual artists of all kinds and people representing both non-profit and for-profit organizations.

Via @KnightArts This is unlike any other grant app: Enter your contact info, the title of your project, describe it in 150 words. That’s it!

Ideas that engage the community & bring new audiences to the arts will resonate with the readers. Push the envelope.

Ideas that resonate: things that are uniquely your neighborhood, uniquely your city, uniquely your genre – but with a twist.

Q: Does the size of the organization matter? No, it doesn’t matter at all. It’s all about the idea.

Emma Gibson, Tiny Dynamite: “Everything you’ve ever dreamed of doing-get those apps in. Knight is there for you every step.”

Knight Arts Assoc. Tatiana Hernandez: Think of a catchy title. It helps readers remember your idea.