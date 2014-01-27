Knight Arts Challenge wants your ideas for the South Florida arts

Challenge winner Big Night in Little Haiti brings the community together around great music. Credit: Rhythm Foundation

The one thing these great ideas have in common is that they won funding through the Knight Arts Challenge, which is now accepting applications for big ideas for the South Florida arts.

The challenge has just one goal: art, everywhere – whether its an artist lecture series in Miramar or chamber choir music in Cutler Bay. In a region as diverse as ours, Knight Foundations sees the arts as a way to bring people together, to create the experiences that build great communities.

To solicit the best ideas we will be traveling around South Florida – from Marathon to Ft. Lauderdale – doing a series of Community Q and A sessions. Knight staff will be giving tips on how to craft an application, talking about the challenge timeline, and anything else that’s on people’s minds.

The schedule is below, we hope you’ll join us.

In the meantime, if you need a little inspiration feel free to look at this list of every project that has ever won challenge funding from Knight Foundation. And there’s always our handy collection of Frequently Asked Questions.

Beyond that, here’s what you need to know. There are just three rules to the challenge. Your idea must be about art, take place in or benefit South Florida, and selected projects must find funding to match Knight’s grant.

Applying is easy – it only takes about 150 words. The deadline is Feb. 24, 2014.