Knight Arts Film Wins Regional Emmy

Knight Foundation’s Dennis Scholl and Miami filmmakers Chad Tingle and Marlon Johnson won a Suncoast Emmy this week for Sunday’s Best, a documentary on the elaborate hats African-American women traditionally wear to church.

Commissioned by Knight Foundation, the film shot in Miami won the Religion-News category. Incorporating interviews and contemporary and vintage photography, it is the first film inspired by the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Free Gospel Sundays program.

Watch the trailer here.

Knight’s Stuart Kennedy, Scholl’and Producer Kiramay Cervallos were nominated for a documentary on the 2008 Knight Arts Challenge winners, in the Arts/Entertainment Program category.