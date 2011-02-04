Knight Arts Program profiled in New York Times

It was just another winter Saturday morning at the Reading Terminal Market, an expansive food hall at the heart of this city’s downtown. Toward noon people began flocking to the restaurants in the central court, creating such a din that nobody seemed to pay much mind when the sound of recorded music floated through the air. Suddenly a man standing in line at a cheese steak stand raised his arm with a flourish and turned to the crowd. “Votre toast, je peux vous le rendre” he sang in a thrilling baritone. Before anyone could figure out what was happening — that he had launched into the “Toreador Song” from Bizet’s “Carmen” — another man leaped onto a table across the court and took up the second verse. He was joined by a third man, who had seemingly wandered in from the crowd.