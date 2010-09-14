Knight Foundation Launches $9 million Philadelphia Arts Contest

Knight Foundation is bringing new support for the Philadelphia arts through a community-wide contest that funds the best ideas for the arts in the city.

Applications for the Knight Arts Challenge Philadelphia will be accepted beginning Oct. 5 at KnightArts.org.

Anyone can enter the Knight Arts Challenge Philadelphia ‘ established arts institutions, independent artists of all types, businesses, service organizations, and any individual who has a great idea for the arts. The initial two-question application’ is designed to be simple to encourage applicants who aren’t traditional grant seekers.

We’re looking for the most innovative ideas in the arts that both inspire and enrich Philadelphia’s communities.

There are only three rules for the Challenge: 1) The idea must be about the arts. 2) The project must take place in or benefit Philadelphia. 3) The grant recipients must find funds to match Knight’s commitment.

The Knight Arts Challenge began in 2008 in Miami, where the initiative is now in its third year.’ Philadelphia is only the second city in which Knight is offering this program. Knight Foundation will offer up to $9 million there over three years.