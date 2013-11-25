Knight Foundation wins Suncoast Emmy for Artloft

The Knight-funded and WPBT produced program “Artloft” won a 2013 Suncoast Emmy for Arts/Entertainment – Program Special.

The lead piece of the winning episode, Artloft 117, is about the recent show at Locust Projects by community engagement artist Theaster Gates. Neal Hecker, Kandra Velez, Marlon Johnson, Dennis Scholl and Yoandy Vidal were awarded the Emmy on Saturday, November 23.

The Theaster Gates piece was produced and directed by Marlon Johnson and Dennis Scholl and funded by Knight Foundation, a founding sponsor of Artloft.

This is Emmy number four for Knight Foundation-led projects in the last four years.