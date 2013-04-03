Knight Neighborhood Challenge continues to fund transformational ideas in Macon’s College Hill Corridor

Eleven new ideas for revitalizing Macon’s College Hill Corridor moved closer to becoming reality Tuesday when eight local organizations and individuals were awarded grants as part of the Knight Neighborhood Challenge. The corridor is the geographic region of the city comprised of the neighborhoods linking downtown and Mercer University (a Knight grantee) that has seen major revitalization efforts in recent years.

The Knight Neighborhood Challenge, a program of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia and funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, was created to invest in ideas to restore the College Hill neighborhood. Three years into the five-year program, great ideas continue to emerge from the community.

A video featuring grant recipients was presented at the April 2 KNC grant announcement at the Hay House in Macon. On screen is the model for a public art sculpture that was funded for Tower Park in the College Hill Corridor.

Projects awarded grants for the current cycle include:

Woodland Arboretum Path Oglethorpe/Adams Gateway of Tattnall Square Park Awarded to: Friends of Tattnall Square Park

Daisy Park Spray Pad Project* Awarded to: Jay’s HOPE Foundation

“Lights on Macon” III Awarded to: InTown Macon Neighborhood Association

Coleman Hill Natural Playground & Slide Awarded to: InTown Macon Neighborhood Association

Lawton Allee Gateway of Tattnall Square Park Awarded to: Friends of Tattnall Square Park

I Heart Macon: Creating the icon* Awarded to: Jamie Ragan

Bike the Corridor Awarded to: College Hill Alliance

College Hill FAM Tour Awarded to: Koryn Young

Tattnall Square Sidewalk Chalk Festival Awarded to: Macon Bibb County Parks & Recreation

Roving Listening Summer Project Awarded to: Centenary Community Ministries

Yappy Hour Awarded to: Macon Bibb County Parks & Recreation

*Projects contingent upon the Master Plan for Daisy, Tower and Lanier Park

The Knight Neighborhood Challenge is open to individuals and organizations with creative, transformational ideas for the Corridor. The next application deadline is June 30, 2013. This deadline will have a significant focus on Public Art, Public Parks, Improving the Perception of Safety, and Improving the Entryways to the Corridor.