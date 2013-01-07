Knight Neighborhood Challenge program seeks public art proposals

The Façade Squad received a KNC grant to beautify this property, which included funding to commission this mural by Heidi Clinite. She also painted the Symphony Bear commissioned by Macon Arts Alliance through KNC.

Last week, the Community Foundation of Central Georgia, a Knight Arts grantee, announced a call for proposals for public art from artists or arts organizations to do public art projects in the College Hill Corridor.

The release stated:

“The Community Foundation of Central Georgia is eager to receive proposals through the Knight Neighborhood Challenge program from artists or arts organizations to do public art projects in the College Hill Corridor as pilots for public art in Macon. If you have an idea for public art, we strongly encourage you to set up an appointment with the staff of the Community Foundation now to discuss your idea, by calling 478-750-9338. If there is enough interest, we may create a spring 2013 deadline for public art applications. Otherwise, the next scheduled KNC deadline is 5 p.m. on June 30, 2013, and the application is available at www.cfcga.org/knc.“

This announcement included background information on a public art committee established last year. I wrote about this process when the group was first formed, and I have been serving on the committee in the months since. The committee, using input from the community, is developing a site inventory of possible locations for public art in Macon. We are also working to draft an ordinance for the city and county to consider. This ordinance would establish a process for approving possible public art projects in the future.

Cesar Trasobares, a public art consultant, was hired through the Community Foundation of Central Georgia’s Knight Neighborhood Challenge program to help develop a plan and process to attract significant public art to Macon and Bibb County. His recommendations led to the formation of the committee and this new call for proposals.

Macon Arts Alliance, a Knight Arts grantee, and Macon’s Façade Squad have previously completed public art projects funded by Knight Neighborhood Challenge grants. Macon Arts Alliance installed a set of six hand-painted fiberglass bears in the corridor and the Façade Squad commissioned a mural by local artist Heidi Clinite as part of a beautification project of a vacant building. The mural was completed late last year.

This call for proposals is a chance to enact major change and revitalization in Macon and Bibb County. I’d appreciate your feedback on public art in Macon and Bibb County. Please share your thoughts in the comments below.