Knight-produced documentary on Wynton Marsalis wins Midsouth Emmy

On Saturday night in Nashville, a Knight-produced documentary on a Wynton Marsalis performance in Charlotte, N.C., won a Midsouth Emmy in the arts category.

The film tells the story of a performance of a new work composed by Marsalis and performed by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and a 70-member gospel choir. The event took place at Charlotte’s Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

The Abyssinian Baptist Church of Harlem commissioned the work to commemorate its 200th anniversary. Award-winning artist Damien Sneed conducted the Charlotte performance as part of a 17-city tour.

The film, produced by Miami filmmakers Marlon Johnson and Dennis Scholl, Knight’s former vice president for arts, traces the history of the Abyssinian Church and explores how Marsalis’ music follows the structure of a traditional Mass.

The film features interviews with Marsalis and Sneed, and members of the band and choir discuss their interpretation of the piece and their relationship to the spiritual work as performers.

The Emmy is the sixth Johnson and Scholl have won for a cultural documentary on behalf of Knight Foundation. The documentary is currently being shown on PBS affiliates across the country.

Marika Lynch is a communications consultant for Knight Foundation.