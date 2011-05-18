Knight sets its sights on the visual

The finalists for the Knight Arts Challenge Miami were just announced, and congrats to the visual artistic groups in the running.

[NAME] Publications is one, having put out art books by artists. [NAME] Publications is guided by Gean Moreno. So far in the series: books (drawn, scribbled, written) by Daniel Newman, Beatriz Monteavaro, Clifton Childree, Adler Guerrier and Nicolas Lobo. With some luck —and maybe a grant — the next series will be dedicated to women of the art world.

The Bas Fisher Invitational may also be able to expand on its Weird Miami Bus Tour, started last year. On a yellow school bus steered by an artist-turned-tour-guide-for-a-day, people are invited to visit out-of-the-way areas of Miami, and maybe, more importantly, hear way-out-of-the-way stories about Miami and its artistic and cultural background.

The Bass Museum of Art just finished its facelift: The front yard now stretches to the ocean, the old facade is beautiful again and, with Silvia Karman Cubiñá now at the helm, its exhibiting both beautiful and bewitching shows. South Beach has always been an essential element to Miami’s cultural life, and now, with the New World Center and the revamped nearby Bass, it should once again take center stage.

Bridge Red is the recently opened alternative gallery space, headed in part by veteran artist Robert Thiele. Dedicated to already emerged artists, the two shows thus far are a great addition to understanding the real continuum of Miami’s art scene.

With versions of coral reefs and other original organic marine life of the North American continent projected on walls, Coral Morphologic/Miami Science Museum made a splash for itself during the last Art Basel Miami Beach. It intends to continue with multimedia works surrounding Museum Park.

Dimensions Variable let artists, both local and national, play around with a store-front space (really the front end of a combined studio) in the south end of the Design District for more than a year now. It provides a non-commercial, experimental canvas much welcomed in an over-commercialized town.

Adalberto Delgado and his 6th Street Container, in what should not really be on an off-the-beaten art stop, considering the significance of Little Havana and its contribution to the vibrancy of Miami, along with the Cuban Museum, also were given well-deserved recognition by landing on this list. So too, video artist Jillian Mayer and Lucila Garcia de Onrubia, who wants to commission artworks on parking meters.