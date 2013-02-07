A festive Mardi Gras atmosphere pervaded the Charlotte Art League (CAL) at last week’s first Friday exhibition opening. With fun music, beads galore and king cake, it was difficult not to “Laissez les Bon Temps Rouler,” as the exhibition title encourages. This themed exhibition runs through February 22 and can be viewed during CAL’s gallery hours Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Friday, 1-8 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Charlotte Art League, February 1, 2013.

Many of the artworks prominently dealt with the Mardi Gras theme, displaying masks, Louisiana cuisine and party beads. Santvana Jain’s “The Crown” is one such work that beautifully captured the whimsy and vibrancy of Mardi Gras masks. The intricacy of detail in the depiction of the feathers and the asymmetrical composition is arresting.

Santvana Jain, “The Crown.”

Other works in the exhibition captured the theme with more subtlety, including “Streamers” by Mataya 13. This piece effectively evokes a party through its title and rich colors. The viewer can imagine walking down a softly light cobblestone street in New Orleans with bright music enveloping you; party goers rushing by; and streamers cascading from balconies.

Mataya 13, “Streamers.”

Adding to the festival atmosphere, visitors could enter a raffle for Wan Marsh’s painting “Tangerine Dream.” At only $5 a ticket, the raffle will run for the rest of February, with the winning ticket being drawn in early March.

Wan Marsh, “Tangerine Dream.”