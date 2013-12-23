Lanier Center for the Literary Arts to host Professor David Bridges

Professor David Bridges.

The Sidney Lanier Cottage, birthplace of poet Sidney Lanier, is owned by Historic Macon Foundation. In honor of his legacy, Historic Macon established the Lanier Center for the Arts, which hosts workshops, literary events and book signings at the Cottage called Sidney’s Salons. The next salon in the series will be held Tuesday, January 14 when author David Bridges will present a reading and signing of his book, The Broken Circle.

The Broken Circle is set against the backdrop of the Civil War. Its protagonist is Bridges’ great, great uncle, James Breathed, a doctor who joins the Confederate Army. His transition from medical doctor to master warrior, and the conflicts that emerge, are the central focus of the book.

Bridges is adjunct professor of writing at The University of Richmond. He is a retired minister and a chaplain at Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Hospital. His novels include The Best Coal Company In All Chicago, 2003; The Bridges of Washington County, 2003; Fighting With JEB Stuart: Major James Breathed and the Confederate Horse Artillery, 2006.

Sidney’s Salon presents The Broken Circle on Jan. 14, 2014. A reception begins at 5:30 p.m. The reading begins at 6 p.m. with a book signing immediately afterward.