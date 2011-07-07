Lark & Key Gallery; art that inspires

Art has different functions for each of us. And although these are often shared experiences, every encounter can be very personal. Experiencing art in real life is transformational.

Walking into Lark & Key Gallery to see the newest show, “Second Nature,” was about more than seeing new work. As I stepped through the door of the old brick building with large glass windows, I left the cares of the world behind. Being met with a warm, yet open space, a friendly hello, a little cool air with music wafting through had an immediate calming effect. This gallery has the Old World feel of brick, wood and faded colors, but with a contemporary twist of color accents and a wide variety of gorgeous handmade objects.

Its latest group show, “Second Nature,” highlights original paintings by Susan Hall, Duy Huynh, Angie Renfro and Dawn Rentz. These four artists push painting in aesthetically pleasing directions. Their styles and techniques are different, but all utilize layers of paint and rich, yet somber, color palettes.

Renfro’s bee, weed and nest paintings combine thick marks of oil next to thin running washes; grayed down color over small splashes of bright intense color. These simply must be seen in real life. The digital reproductions don’t come close. Her painting “It Felt Like a Kiss” could be a metaphor for life: Difficult and sometimes sad and overwhelming with gray realities. However, it is also full of deep, rich moments of pure joy (here represented by shots of magenta bursting through).

Huynh’s dreamlike paintings have long been a well-known favorite for collectors and artists alike. His layers create depth and subtle surprises one can only see when standing in front of his work.

Artist Huynh and designer/jeweler Sandy Snead established Lark & Key Gallery in 2008. In addition to showcasing their own work, the gallery represents other established and emerging artists, artisans and designers. Believing that great art and design should be accessible to all, the warm and inviting space invites you to shop or simply be inspired.

Lark & Key is celebrated for its diverse selection of paintings, mixed media, ceramics, jewelry and more. There is something for everyone — whether first-time buyer, long-term collector, gift seeker or fine craft scavenger. You can find affordable, functional or non-functional handmade creations. It even offers cards and prints and an excellent selection of clay mugs if you want something special for your home or a unique gift.

Inspire your soul and renew your spirit. Go see “Second Nature” at Lark & Key Gallery in South End.