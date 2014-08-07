Last weekend of “Allure of Flowers”

Paul Stankard “Carolina Bouquet Botanical” 2001, glass. Gift of the Charlotte Garden Club. 2001.67. Collection of The Mint Museum

August 9th and 10th is the last weekend to enjoy the floral delights at The Mint Museum’s “Allure of Flowers: Botanical Motifs in Craft, Design, and Fashion” exhibition. Entirely drawn from the museum’s permanent collection, “Allure of Flowers” takes a look at the evolution of floral ornament in the applied arts from the mid-19th century to today, featuring decorative ceramics, glass, textiles, fashion and jewelry. The exhibition’s design references the garden, utilizing picket fences, shovels and pots to further connect viewers with the floral interpretations of artists.

“Allure of Flowers” is organized by flower type: flowering tree, fantasy, paisley, tulip, peony, iris, lily, aster, rose and lotus. This allows visitors to see how decorative treatments of the same flowers have evolved over time. Influential styles like Art Nouveau and the Arts and Crafts Movement, as well as inspirations from India and the East, are evident in many of the works on view. Some of the highlight artworks include Nick Cave’s “Soundsuit,” Paul Stankard’s “Carolina Bouquet Botanical” and fashions from Lilly Pulitzer, Ralph Lauren and Emilio Pucci.

Don’t miss your last chance to take a walk through The Mint Museum’s art garden.

Emilio PucciCocktail skirt circa 1965-1975, cotton. Gift of Hope V. Panas Trust. 2011.72.16. Collection of The Mint Museum