LaunchCode Miami, Idea Center partner to offer pathways to coding careers

Photo: CS50xMiami instructor Sari Kulthm addresses new students at Miami Dade College’s Idea Center on June 8. Credit: Sophia Braga de Barros.

Binary algorithms and HTML are not a part of everyone’s vocabulary, but that was about to change for the 100 students who gathered in Miami Dade College’s Idea Center on June 8. Hoping to gain a strong foundation in computer science, students of all ages attended the second cohort of Harvard’s CS50 course in Miami.

CS50 debuted in the Miami community as CS50x Miami on March 3, after a partnership between The Idea Center and LaunchCode South Florida, a nonprofit that pairs underemployed programmers with top-level companies. Both organizations are supported by Knight Foundation. While the first cohort was free, students can now register for $199 and have access to scholarships.

“[Here at] The Idea Center we want to bring world class programs to Miami,” said Leandro Finol, executive director of The Idea Center, addressing the new class. “This is one of our favorite programs and it’s the opportunity of a lifetime, so work really hard and don’t give up because we want you to succeed.”

After completing the course, students can partner with LaunchCode South Florida to participate in the organization’s apprenticeship program. More than 90 percent of LaunchCode apprentices become full-time employees in prestigious companies within three months, according to the organization’s website.

“LaunchCode South Florida partners with many different organizations to make sure you’re on path to get a job in technology,” said Matt Mawhinney, community manager for the nonprofit. “Taking a CS50 course is the first step into the transition of getting a career in IT.”

The 12-week course combines the benefits of online training and class lectures, giving a foundation in coding and software development. Students can also benefit from intensive coding hours, hackathons and an additional four-week intensive coding course.

According to Sari Kulthm, the lead instructor and program manager for CS50x Miami, there is no pre-requisite for learning how to code. About 78 percent of CS50 students nationwide have no previous experience, said Kulthm. The course also offers different tracks for students with more experience and supplemental material.

“Your mind will definitely change after you take any programming course because it will make you think logically,” Kulthm said. “CS50 in particular is very up to date, so it will open your eyes about what’s happening in today’s world of computer science. You’ll be aware of a lot of things that even computer-savvy people are not aware of.”

Lawyer Cynthia Henry Duval joined CS50x Miami’s introductory lecture on June 8 to support her 16-year-old son, who hopes to develop programming skills and continue to self-teach after the course. Duval explained that being knowledgeable in the field of technology is a valuable skill in today’s professional society.

“Technology is part of the essential infrastructure of economy, of education, of law, of any industry that you can point to,” Duval said. “If you’re well versed in infrastructure design, you’re pretty indispensable to society.”

Register for the next CS50x Miami at launchcode.org.