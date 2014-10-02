Learn more about ArtPop 2015

“Warm Glass” by 2014 ArtPop artist Carmella Jarvi.

Have you noticed the amazing artworks on billboards in and around the Queen City? Are you an artist interested in getting your work more exposure? If so, then you need to learn more about the exciting partnership between Adams Outdoor Advertising and the Arts and Science Council: ArtPop. This initiative is the brain child of Wendy Hickey, a national sales representative for Adams, who started the program 10 years ago in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania as a way to expand community outreach of the local arts council and use Adams’ exposure opportunities. ArtPop promotes local artists by placing their work on available billboards.

As the inaugural year for ArtPop comes to a close, the application and selection process is gearing up for the next round of ArtPop billboards to be displayed in 2015. On Monday evening, October 6th, an information session with ASC and Adams will be held at the Charlotte Museum of History. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., representatives from both organizations will provide a comprehensive program and process overview, provide tips on crafting artist submissions, and answer questions. Don’t forget to RSVP, if you plan on attending.

Applications will soon be accepted for ArtPop 2015.

ArtPop is not only a great opportunity for artists to gain exposure (and the 2014 ArtPop artists did notice increased interest in their work), but this program also affords art novices the chance to be exposed to great artworks. By placing art in such a prominent space along the roadways, people who might not normally go to museums or art galleries get the opportunity to view and engage with art. As 2014 ArtPop artist Carmella Jarvi put it, “not just art supporters will see this, but everyone driving or riding is a potential viewer.”