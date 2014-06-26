Learn more about collage and Abstract Expressionism

Dr. Daniel Haxall will speak at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art this evening, June 26th at 7 p.m. The lecture is free, but reservations are required, and a reception will be held before the lecture at 6 p.m. Dr. Haxall will examine “The Story of Collage in America from Picasso to Bearden.”

A professor of contemporary art at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania, Dr. Haxall has lectured extensively on contemporary art and collage in both a classroom setting and at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the National Gallery of Art and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Dr. Haxall received his Ph.D. from Pennsylvania State University, where his dissertation, “Cut and Paste Abstraction: Politics, Form, and Identity in Abstract Expressionist Collage,” was supported by fellowships from the Smithsonian American Art Museum and Institute for the Arts and Humanities. He has published widely on Abstract Expressionism and collage, looking at artists like Robert Motherwell, Esteban Vicente and Lee Krasner.