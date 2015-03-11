Learn more about the Detroit Knight Arts Challenge

The MBAD African Bead Museum, a 2014 Knight Arts Challenge winner.

With the Knight Arts Challenge in Detroit around the corner, we’re organizing a series of events we hope will answer all your questions about the contest.

This year, for the first time, we’re hosting a launch party and pitch session from 6 to 8 p.m. March 24 at Bert’s Market Place in Eastern Market, 2727 Russell St. It’s a casual way to get together and enjoy happy hour with Knight Foundation’s Nicole Chipi and Katy Locker, in addition to past challenge winners. There will also be a pitch session, where a few applicants can volunteer to go onstage, talk about their idea and receive feedback immediately.

You can RSVP for the party on Eventbrite.

That week, we will also host a series of Community Q&A sessions, the right place to be if you want to get concrete tips on applying and have your questions answered.

These sessions will take place:

Mon., March 23 – 6 p.m., Arab-American National Museum in Dearborn, 13624 Michigan Ave.

Tues., March 24 – noon, Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) in Midtown, 4454 Woodward Ave. (a light lunch will be provided.)

Wed., March 25 – 6 p.m., Mexicantown Mercado in Southwest Detroit, 2826 Bagley Ave.