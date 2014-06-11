Leave labels behind with Haitian-roots show

Installation view of “The Look.”

The artist-run space Guccivuitton has had some fine shows since it opened up a couple years back. But “The Look” fits it like a glove. That’s because the exhibit in a storefront in Little Haiti is filled with works of Haitian-born artists (well, there is one exception), works that span from the 1950s until today, including sculpture and painting, but which represent without cliches of what Haitian art should look like.

The pieces that will shout out at you immediately stand on a table in the center of the main room, little statues from the artist Guyodo. These amazing little totems are made from pieces of discarded clothing and other refuse, which cover strange, carved wooden creatures, maybe mini-gods or spirits or elves. One has a base made from a juice blender, another has two baby heads, yet another resembles a twisted bird. The installation as a whole, made between 2012-2014, is called “Untitled Idol,” and expresses Haiti in so many ways.

From left: Robert St. Brice (1956); Adler Guerrier (2014); Georges Liautaud (1970s).

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there are several contemporary abstract paintings on the walls surrounding the table, from the emerging artist Rick Ulysse and the organizer of the show, Tomm El-Saeih. He was born in Haiti, where his family still has an art gallery; some of the older pieces here come from the family collection. Now a resident of Miami, he has two huge canvases represented in the show, one a two-toned abstract meditation in salmon and white. The other contemporary offering that jumps out are the several mixed-media on paper pieces from Adler Guerrier – like everything this artist does, it deserves close study.

“Untitled Idol” from Guyodo (2012-14).

There are no obvious Haitian flags or folk paintings, but the metal sculpture from Georges Liautaud represents beautifully the unique craft culture of the country. Forging sculpture from found metal is a genre; in this case, the 1970s piece depicts a creature-figure carrying another on his (or her) back. There are several other older metal sculptures from the family collection dispersed throughout.

The oldest work is a painting from 1956 from Robert St. Brice, of a loa, or spirit god, and it is simply gorgeous.

The one work made by a non-Haitian is the black-and-white painting from Miamian Pablo Gonzalez-Trejo, but still it is a portrait of “Papa Doc” Duvalier.

This is a nice sampling – designed in a thankfully non-clichéd way – of art with Haitian roots. It’s up for one more week, don’t miss it.