Legendary music artist David Sanborn coming to Akron Civic Theatre

David Sanborn is coming to the Akron Civic Theatre, a Knight Arts grantee. Now that’s a big deal, for Sanborn is not only a prolific saxophonist, but has a seeming legion of awards.

During his lengthy career, 69-year old Sanborn has put out 24 albums of his music. He’s won six Grammy awards. That’s pretty good, right, but add to all that eight gold albums and one platinum album and you start getting the impact of Sanborn on the musical world and the prestige it is to have him come to play in the area.

David Sanborn, saxophonist. Photo courtesy of Akron Civic Theatre

Though most people might associate him with smooth jazz, Sanborn has been hailed as one of the best crossover players in the world. He has blended instrumental pop, R&B and other genres in his playing. If you think about it, he has played with some of the legends in rock and roll, including Bruce Springsteen, the Grateful Dead, David Bowie and Roger Daltry, along with pop music legends such as Linda Ronstadt, Carly Simon, Elton John and the soulful Stevie Wonder.

For you TV types, Sanborn has a solo in the theme song for “LA Law.” He’s even hosted a syndicated radio program, “Late Night Jazz with David Sanborn.” Now that pretty much covers all the bases.

Sanborn released his first solo album “Taking Off” in 1975, but has been playing the saxophone since before he was in high school, when he was inspired by the great Chicago blues artists near his hometown of St. Louis, Mo.

As event organizers have said, the artist pushes the limits and continues to make music that challenges the mind and, as one of his albums would suggest, goes “Straight to The Heart.”

Dan Wilson, jazz guitarist. Photo from www.danwilsonguitar.com

Opening for Mr. Sanborn will be local jazz guitarist, Dan Wilson. A well-known local area talent, Wilson grew up in the gospel music tradition but has been venturing musically for the past decade. He recently released an album featuring Akron and Pittsburgh area talents called “To Whom It May Concern.”