Leopold’s Books hosts poets from Portland, Germany and Detroit

This past Sunday, Leopold’s Books hosted a poetry reading organized by local poet and former Kresge fellow Rachael Harkai. The reading brought together three Portland-based poets — Drew Scott Swenhaugen, Marshall Walker Lee and Zachary Schomburg — along with the Bonn, Germany-based poet Rebecca Farivar.

Swenhaugen and Lee — who performed a collaborative poem — collectively form a small press called Poor Claudia that publishes an occasional poetry journal, as well as beautiful limited-edition, handmade books by both emerging and established poets. Recent titles include “That Which Just Gets Tired & Then Kind,” by Syracuse-based poet Jennifer H. Fortin, and “Don’t Let Me Forget to Feed the Sharks,” by Nebraska-based poet Jeff Alessandrelli.

Farivar read from her book, “Correct Animal,” which was published by Octopus Books, a small poetry press based out of Portland and Denver. Octopus Books is co-edited by Schomburg, along with the poet Mathias Svalina, who is the author of the recent novella, “I am a Very Productive Entrepreneur,” (Mud Luscious Press) and book of poems, “Destruction Myths” (Cleveland State University).