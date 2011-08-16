Let’s cross that bridge

There is an unmistakable quality that often emerges from exhibitions of Cuban artists; serious, intellectual, with a mastery of craft that can be missing from those educated in looser educational systems. Such is the case with the excellent solo show that just opened at Dot FiftyOne Gallery from Sandra Ramos.

Based mostly in Havana, Ramos had a 2011 residency at the Fountainhead here in Miami (the work coming out of that residency program has been top-notch, but that is another story), and the stunning centerpiece came out of that; called “90 Miles,” it’s an elevated bridge made in part from aerial photos taken over Havana, the Florida Straits and, finally, Miami. You climb it and walk across it (and decide which way you want to go). Of course, the photos are under hard transparent acrylic, but even this small journey feels precarious, as though you might break through and fall into the abyss, as so many before have.

Almost every piece in this show incorporates somehow that blue Caribbean sea, its false, enchanting allure and holding such terrible promise — that 90-mile journey from Cuba has never been easy, physically or emotionally. This is powerful imagery, including several videos that are beautiful and heartbreaking at the same time. For instance, upstairs you sit in a dark room and watch, as painful as it is, a head in a bottle, separated from its torso and limbs — which are encased in their own bottles — throw these appendages into that blue sea. Eventually, the head rocks itself off and tumbles into the water as well. All the while, the calming, lovely sounds of seagulls lull you into a sense of peace. These messages in bottles may never be seen or heard from again. Called “Portrait of a Shipwreck,” you can see it here, “Retrato del naufrago.”