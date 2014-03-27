Library Acts of Culture: Pasion Y Arte Flamenco at the Free Library of Philadelphia’s Kensington branch
On February 6, patrons of the Free Library of Philadelphia’s Kensington branch enjoyed a surprise performance by Pasion Y Arte Flamenco. The local, all-female company shared the traditional Spanish folk dance as part of the Knight Foundation’s Library Acts of Culture program. ¡Olé!Post by Knight Arts Challenge. About Knight Foundation’s Library Acts of Culture program Knight Foundation’s Library Acts of Culture brings artists out of performance halls and into libraries and people’s everyday lives. As libraries continue to reinvent themselves in the digital age, they have become spaces that are more about creation than collection. Spread throughout neighborhoods, we thought Library Acts were an organic way to bring the arts to all communities. Read more.
