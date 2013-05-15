Little Richard receives honorary degree from Mercer University

Macon’s musical heritage is the city’s claim to fame. Otis Redding refers to it in his hit “Dock of the Bay” when he sings, “I left my home in Georgia headed for the Frisco Bay.” Capricorn Records was founded in Macon. The Allman Brothers Band formed here, and a museum dedicated to the group is one of the city’s major tourist attractions. And, of course, Little Richard is from Macon.

Born Richard Wayne Penniman, the man known the world over as Little Richard was born in Macon, Georgia in 1932. He grew up in the Pleasant Hill area, a neighborhood injured when construction of the interstate system divided the community in the mid-1900s. He began his musical career singing in local churches and went on to widespread success with hits like “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally” and “Good Golly Miss Molly.” He is often called the “architect of rock and roll.”

Though he no longer lives in Macon, Little Richard is still a local hero. He made headlines recently, because he was honored over the weekend with an Honorary Doctor of Humanities degree from Mercer University. A montage video of his musical career was played at commencement prior to his acceptance of the degree.

Little Richard poses for a photo at Mercer’s commencement ceremonies. Photo courtesy of Mercer University

Also in the news is that the Georgia Department of Transportation has purchased the singer’s childhood home. The small, shotgun-style house had fallen into disrepair. Scheduled for demolition due to expansion of Interstate 75, the home will now be moved near the Pleasant Hill community garden, where it will become a resource center named for Penniman.

Macon’s musical heritage is still making news and making waves in Central Georgia, but music isn’t simply a part of the city’s past. The Robert McDuffie Center for Strings recently purchased a historic home on College Street to house the center that is named for world-renowned violinist Robert McDuffie, who is also a Macon native.

Second Sunday concerts in Washington Park are a community favorite. The Blue Indian, an indie music hub, is carrying the city’s musical torch, and, the Bragg Jam Arts, Music and Community Festival is quickly becoming one of the most prominent musical events in the area.