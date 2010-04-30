Live, On the Internet, At a Gallery Near You!

Tonight, performance artists from across the globe will take to various venues and strut their stuff, to be broadcast via the Internet and shown real-time in galleries, in an exhibit called “Low Lives 2.” Here in Miami, the performance will feature Alexis Caputo and will take place at the Diaspora Vibe Gallery.

Organized by El Museo del Barrio out of New York and curated by Jorge Rojas, “Low Lives” will include 31 artists, who will be performing in a wide variety of cities, from San Francisco to Austin, Minneapolis to New York. And in Miami.

It’s a cool idea mixing performance and computer technology to link cultures and styles. “The project came about from my desire to meet other artists working with live video streaming networks,” explains Rojas. “I figured that curating a show of works by artists using this medium might be a good way to find out what was out there.”

Caputo will be performing “Bid Em’ In” and “Afrikaans Slave Girl,” excerpts from her “Souled Out” piece, while others will be contributing from such far-flung places as the Czech Republic, Brazil, and Singapore.

“It occurred to me that streaming networks could be a great medium for performance artists as a live broadcasting tool, a virtual interactive stage, and for capturing, archiving, and disseminating work,” says Rojas. “These networks, though seldom used for performance art, provide a new alternative and efficient medium.”

What can we expect tonight? How about some classical human concerns of time, space, mind, body, spirit, sexuality, identity, race, gender, intimacy, cultural systems, and communication, to name a few, working with video, performance, conceptual art, and sound art. Should be quite a cross-country trip.