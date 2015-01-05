LMAO Comedy Tour is a platform for local and well-known comedians

Laughter can serve as a form of medicine, and B&B ENT has prescribed the #LMAO Comedy Tour for Macon residents. This production will turn out an array of comedians, such as our very own Keith “Hollywood” Woods, BET’s Comicview Pooh Carter and Comedian Tiny, along with Atlanta’s Marti P. Some of these jokesters have also entertained audiences on Live at the Apollo, VH1 and Bounce TV. Although the stand-up comics will be the headliners of the night, many other entertainers will showcase their talents, too.

B&B ENT, the promoters for the #LMAO Comedy Tour, have a vision of merging Macon and Atlanta artists to produce many more events in the future, and to form the concept they’ve coined as ‘Maclanta.’ Even if the talent is from somewhere else, many times they will be based out of Atlanta or Macon. The program has a nice flow, as the host, Venom, will guide us through the night with sounds from Macon’s own DJ A.D. Plus, Curvaceous Brown will spit poetry, and Tia Lynn from Omaha, Nebraska will entertain the crowd with her guitar and lyrics. All of these talents blended together should certainly guarantee a night of fun times.