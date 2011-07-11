Local gallery scene is bittersweet

It is no secret our economy is struggling. These challenges impact every area of society, the arts included. However, out of these difficult times, new business models and opportunities for success are born. Like other cities, the local gallery scene in Charlotte is bittersweet.

During the past 20 years, Charlotte’s galleries have grown and changed. Business bedrocks Melberg Gallery and Hodges Taylor Gallery are still around, sharing the best fine arts and crafts created. Melberg continues the traditional route, while Hodges Taylor changed its business model. Hodges Taylor is an art consultancy firm with a private gallery open by appointment and for special events.

Sadly, the beloved Center of the Earth Gallery closed last year. (The owners had the original vision for NoDa 25 years ago, back when it was a rough neighborhood.) But they remain art consultants and are now devoting more energy to their own artwork.

Green Rice Gallery originally opened in 2003. Carla Garrison purchased the gallery from founder Allison Wolf Hertzler and continued the transformation of this brick and mortar gallery and artists’ studios. Now it’s closing its NoDa doors and stepping into a brave new world as a virtual gallery. Its new website will be up soon, but, in the mean time, stop in to see its last exhibit with guest artist Martique Lorray. Green Rice will be open until 9 p.m. Friday, July 15 for the Third Friday art crawl, and the show closes July 31.

RedSky Gallery has two locations, a smaller store uptown in the EpiCentre at 210 E. Trade St. and its large main gallery recently relocated to 1523 Elizabeth Ave. It is at the main location where it will celebrate its eighth anniversary with the group show “Six Women, Six Perspectives.” Although RedSky represents a diverse collection of 2-D and 3-D artists, it will be spotlighting new work by artists Terry Thirion, Judith Cutler, Jan Kransberger, Gina Strumpf and Ginger Wagoner. Meet the artists and celebrate this Friday, July 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The show runs until August 31, 2011.

Elder Gallery, at 1427 South Blvd., Suite 101, will also be celebrating its 10th anniversary on Friday, July 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. It is commemorating a decade of business accomplishments with a new large and diverse exhibition of many artists who have contributed to its success. The show “Ten Years of Great Art” runs through August 29, 2011.

Elder Gallery is also the founder of “Carolina’s Got Art!” The juried art competition and exhibition is for artists in North and South Carolina. Carolina’s Got Art! launched in 2009 at Historic Atherton Mill in Charlotte and was an immediate success. More than 1800 entries were received for the 2010 exhibition, and $15,000 in cash and prizes were awarded to winners.