Local musicians get loud at the library for “Book It”

With two of the four planned evenings come-and-gone already (featuring live sets by Black Blondie and Murzik, respectively), the “Book It” series continues this week with one of my favorite singer/songwriters, Chastity Brown. Brown’s voice is rich and butter-smooth, and her songs have a soulful, often melancholic blues-folk sound with accents of jazz, country and even classical touches.

Programming like this strikes me as an ingenious way to rethink use of historic civic spaces, inviting the public to take advantage of landmark buildings for more than weddings and educational outings. It’s only smart to put these community spaces to use for everyday fun as well as edification. To wit: this music-and-trivia series fully exploits the marble-and-sandstone charm and architectural grandeur of the historic James J. Hill Reference Library, but does so in a way that welcomes you to sit and stay a while, to make this grand space your own not for a special occasion, but for a few hours of grown-up, weeknight play.

It’s a vivid example of the manifold benefits civic organizations and institutions can offer, if they simply think more broadly about mission and accessibility — all of us reap valuable quality-of-life dividends from these shared assets. At a time when state legislators are looking to cut to the bone any and everything deemed “nonessential,” such crowd-pleasing reminders of our shared stake in and benefit from these public resources seem to me particularly savvy.