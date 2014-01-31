Locust Projects announces open call for LAB 2014

By Gina Russo, Locust Projects

Locust Projects is pleased to announce an open call to South Florida high school students for a chance to participate in a collaborative exhibition at the organization’s 5,000 square foot exhibition space in Miami’s Design District.

Installation view, LAB 2013Image courtesy of Locust Projects, MiamiImage Credit: Ginger Photography

Locust Projects is alternative, not for profit exhibition space dedicated to providing contemporary visual artists the freedom to experiment with new ideas without the pressures of gallery sales or limitations of conventional exhibition spaces. For the fifth year, Locust Projects will offer an exciting program in which a select group of local high school students are given the opportunity to create a collaborative exhibition in a public venue.

Students will collaborate in conceiving and executing an original artwork and/or installation under the professional advisement of contemporary artist, Monica Lopez de Victoria of the TM Sisters collaborative. The project will include a public opening reception to celebrate this important program. The goal is to promote contemporary art and project based learning as a means to encourage creativity, critical analysis, and problem solving, while building communication skills. This invaluable opportunity will allow young artists to learn the practical and exciting aspects of creating a public exhibition in collaboration with their peers.

For further information contact: [email protected] or 305.576.8570

Applications are due April 4, 2014. Program dates: weekdays, June 23-July 12. Click here for application: Locust Projects LAB Application 2014.