Lose sleep over this culture-rich night

Throughout the course of 12 hours, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., culture will swamp Miami Beach on Saturday. But even when broken down into categories, the upcoming 2011 ‘Sleepless Night’ (a Knight Arts grantee) has so many events, it’s hard to even put together any comprehensive list of must-sees. So, in a nod to limited time and space, here’s just two mandatory stops on the fine arts circuit, which are also Knight Arts grantees: the Bass Museum and the ArtCenter/South Florida and its new outdoor Listening Gallery. If you only have one evening to experience exciting, original creations, this is it.

At the Bass, an epic from filmmaker and video artist Marco Brambilla will be screened. And epic on many levels it is. Brambilla, who first rose to worldwide attention with his sci-fi flick “Demolition Man“ in the early 1990s, made a sprawling, looped, 300 channel video tapestry, sampling historical and contemporary celluloid in a quest to tell a quasi-religious and mythical tale of the journey from hell to heaven, called “Civilization (Megaplex).” In this case, it’s hard to escape the Italian in the Italian-born Canadian’s work, from Dante to the medieval and renaissance frescoes and murals that cover church walls all over the country, telling similar fantastical tales. Then he mixes it up with ultra-pop imagery. From 8 to 8:30, Knight Curatorial Fellow Kristin Korolowicz will hold a Q&A with the artist.

In addition, from 7 until 10, in collaboration with the Miami International Piano Festival, 30-minute piano concerts will be featured. Admission is free.

On Lincoln Road, the first Listening Gallery piece will be unveiled, a sound-art and music work called “Awning,” which can be heard in front of the facade of 800 Lincoln Road. It’s a premiere from Frozen Music, a trio made up of David Dunn, Rene Barge and Gustavo Matamoros, the originator of this aural gallery. “Awning” will play continuously until 2 a.m. At the same time several blocks away, Frozen Music, along with guest Russell Frehling, will be performing live at 17th Street and Meridian. “People who walk by the Listening Gallery and then go by the Civic Plaza at 17th will be able to make the connection between the sites connected by sound,” explains Matamoros. Sleepless Night seemed a good time to test out this innovative art project — the official opening of the Listening Gallery will be during Art Basel.