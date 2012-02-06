Lots of romantic events in February

With the recent spring-like weather, it’s hard not to think about getting out. February is chock full of various arts offerings, including a lot of musical performances inspired by this romantic month.

Of course, the best place to start looking for what’s happening is our own Charlotte Culture Guide (sponsored by the Arts & Science Council, a Knight arts grantee). Please note that many of these organizations are supported, in part, by the Arts & Science Council.

Whether you want to see a performance, hear some beautiful music or draw Valentine’s day themed risque models, Charlotte is the place to find just about anything your heart might desire. Here are just a few cool things happening this month.

On Tues. Feb. 7, the First Presbyterian Church — on 200 W. Trade St. in uptown Charlotte — will present one of its free Tuesday concerts. This time it’s “Brahms in Love.” The shows are at 12:10 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Charlotte Chamber Music teams up with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte for a program that explores the relationship between Johannes Brahms and his lifelong Valentine: Clara Schumann. You’ll hear works by both Clara and Robert Schumann, interspersed with the ever-charming “Liebeslieder” (Songs of Love) Waltzes by Johannes Brahms.

Saturday, Feb. 11, in the McGlohon Theatre — in Spirit Square, uptown at 345 N. College St. — Charlotte Carolina Voices is celebrating “a crazy little thing called love” in its annual Valentine’s concert. Featuring the smooth sounds of Carolina Voices’ Impromptu and Festival Singers choral ensembles, the concert will explore the journey to falling in and out of love through musical selections from Jason Mraz, Patsy Cline, Lady Antebellum, James Taylor and much more.

The Charlotte Symphony (a Knight arts grantee) joins forces with the Oratorio Singers of Charlotte and Charlotte Children’s Choir to present two performances of Carl Orff’s boisterous and sometimes-bawdy “Carmina Burana.” On Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25, “Charlotte Symphony KnightSounds: Carmina Burana!” will offer a different take on romance with passionate songs of love, lust and drinking.

If classical music is not your thing, there are plenty of other events.

The 5th Annual Runway for the Ballet “Heart & Soul” blends fashion and dance, while benefitting the North Carolina Dance Theatre (a Knight Arts grantee). On Saturday, Feb. 11, you’ll have two chances to enjoy cocktails and high fashion in this show featuring Neiman Marcus’ hottest spring looks. Both the matinee and evening show will be held at the Patricia McBride and Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux Center for Dance, located uptown at 701 N. Tryon St.

If laughter is your goal, check out the return engagements of “Spamalot” at the Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts, Feb. 17 through 19.